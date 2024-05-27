KIMANI NGUNJIRI apologises to UHURU KENYATTA and says he regrets campaigning for RUTO because SUDI, FAROUK and MURKOMEN are vomiting on Kenyans





Monday, May 27, 2024 - Former Bahati Member of Parliament, Kimani Ngunjiri, has apologised to former President Uhuru Kenyatta for insulting him during the 2022 presidential campaigns.

Ngunjiri was among William Ruto’s lieutenants from Nakuru County who had formed a war machine to insult the former President and his family.

Now two years into the vote, Ngunjiri wants peace with the former head of state.

While admitting to rifts in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance coalition, the former lawmaker observed that his team erred in fighting Uhuru.

He, however, blamed it on politics.

"It was in the political moments that people were tearing into each other.

"But after that people should reconcile.

"And that is why I am saying that if I did any wrong to the former president., let him forgive me, I also forgive him if he wronged me," said Ngunjiri.

The former lawmaker also said he regretted supporting President William Ruto in 2022 because Ruto's allies, led by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, and Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet, are "vomiting on Kenyans" after stealing from taxpayers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST