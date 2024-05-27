Counties have no powers to ban MUGUKA – President RUTO’s powerful man speaks









Monday, May 27, 2024 - Following the ban on the sale, supply, and distribution of Muguka in Mombasa and Kilifi counties, President William Ruto's powerful man has spoken over the issue.

In a statement on Monday, Kericho County Senator Aaron Cheruiyot stated that the ban is illegal since counties have no powers to regulate Muguka business.

"It's a noble thing for the coastal counties to seek to regulate the distribution of Muguka in their turf. However, the truth is counties have NO such powers," he said.

"The best thing is for the counties to lobby their MPs to present before parliament a bill seeking to ban the use of gokss."

The Senate Majority Leader's statement comes at a time when Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir and his Kilifi counterpart Gideon Mung'aro are facing a backlash for banning the sale, supply, and consumption of the crop.

Nassir issued the executive order on Thursday at Port Reitz Hospital, Mombasa, highlighting the pervasive consumption of the stimulant drug at the Coast, including among school-going children.

He said muguka traders have ignored laws put in place to safeguard children from the drug's influence, with some even going as far as selling the drug to minors.

He stated that muguka is too easily available and is owed to cases of mental health problems in the area.

On Friday, Mung'aro followed suit and banned the entry, transportation, distribution, sale, and use of muguka within the county.

Mung'aro further ordered that motor vehicles transporting the product shall not be allowed entry into the county.

