Counties have no powers to ban MUGUKA – President RUTO’s powerful man speaks

Monday, May 27, 2024 - Following the ban on the sale, supply, and distribution of Muguka in Mombasa and Kilifi counties, President William Ruto's powerful man has spoken over the issue.
In a
statement on Monday, Kericho County Senator Aaron Cheruiyot stated that the
ban is illegal since counties have no powers to regulate Muguka business.
"It's a noble thing for the
coastal counties to seek to regulate the distribution of Muguka in their turf.
However, the truth is counties have NO such powers," he said.
"The best thing is for the
counties to lobby their MPs to present before parliament a bill seeking to ban
the use of gokss."
The Senate Majority Leader's
statement comes at a time when Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir and his
Kilifi counterpart Gideon Mung'aro are facing a backlash for banning the sale,
supply, and consumption of the crop.
Nassir issued the executive
order on Thursday at Port Reitz Hospital, Mombasa, highlighting the pervasive
consumption of the stimulant drug at the Coast, including among school-going
children.
He said muguka traders have
ignored laws put in place to safeguard children from the drug's influence, with
some even going as far as selling the drug to minors.
He stated that muguka is too
easily available and is owed to cases of mental health problems in the area.
On Friday, Mung'aro followed
suit and banned the entry, transportation, distribution, sale, and use of
muguka within the county.
Mung'aro further ordered that
motor vehicles transporting the product shall not be allowed entry into the
county.
