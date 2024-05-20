From intensive clubbing and smoking shisha to a born again Christian - A reformed slay queen shares video to show her transformation.

Monday, May 20, 2024 - A lady has taken to social media to show how her life has transformed after being born again.
Before she gave her
life to Christ, she was a crazy party animal.
She would spend her
nights in clubs indulging in all manner of debaucheries.
She was also addicted
to alcohol and shisha.
The reformed slay
queen is now a church adherent.
She serves in the
worship team and spends time spreading the gospel during missions.
“Who I was then and now before I encountered Alpha Hour,” she captioned the video.
A reformed slay queen shares video to show her transformation pic.twitter.com/iz8adyeGMU— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) May 20, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
