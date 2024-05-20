From intensive clubbing and smoking shisha to a born again Christian - A reformed slay queen shares video to show her transformation.





Monday, May 20, 2024 - A lady has taken to social media to show how her life has transformed after being born again.

Before she gave her life to Christ, she was a crazy party animal.

She would spend her nights in clubs indulging in all manner of debaucheries.

She was also addicted to alcohol and shisha.

The reformed slay queen is now a church adherent.

She serves in the worship team and spends time spreading the gospel during missions.

“Who I was then and now before I encountered Alpha Hour,” she captioned the video.

