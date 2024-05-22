Kikuyus sing a freedom song to warn RUTO as GACHAGUA watches - The mountain is volatile (VIDEO).





Wednesday, May 22, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addressed a roadside rally after attending the funeral of the late Julius Kano Ndumbi, who was the former Principal of Kianyaga High School, in Kirinyaga County.

A group of Kikuyu women and men were filmed singing a freedom song to send a message to President Ruto that the mountain is volatile.

The charged crowd sang a freedom song as Gachagua watched on top of his vehicle.

Gachagua fired salvos at his political detractors during the rally, accusing them of being 'spies' sent to betray the Mt Kenya region.

He likened his rivals to leaders who collaborated with the colonial government during the struggle for independence.

Gachagua said his political detractors want to dismantle the Mt Kenya unity he was working to build.

“You know these people have been sent to spy and betray us, just like in the war for independence when a small group of people agreed to work with colonial masters to sell out their community, but they did not succeed, because we know them,” he said.

Watch a video of Kikuyus singing a freedom song to send a message to Ruto that the mountain is volatile.

Kikuyus sing a freedom song to warn RUTO as GACHAGUA watches. pic.twitter.com/RYnTTsb3hk — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) May 22, 2024

