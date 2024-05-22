MIGUNA MIGUNA fumes as he reveals how RUTO is leading Kenya the HAITI way with his voodoo economics – This should worry every Kenyan.









Wednesday, May 22,2024 - Controversial lawyer and barrister Miguna Miguna has blasted President William Ruto’s administration over high interest rates on bank loans.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Miguna Miguna said high interest rates of between 20-26 percent will slow down economic growth.

The 'General' further stated that high interest rates would lead to the country's bankruptcy, resulting in destitution and hopelessness.

According to Miguna, Kenyans will reach their limit in suffering, leading to chaos that will make what is happening in Haiti look like child's play.

“There is no country which has had 20-26% lending rates per year and experienced any economic growth and/or prosperity. NONE. Zero. Zilch.

"So, how do the geniuses at the Bretton Woods institutions, at @StateHouseKenya, @CBKKenya, and at the Ministry of Finance intend to perform miracles that have never been performed since antiquity?

“Those fleecing the country through these criminal unsustainable interest rates will bankrupt the country and render Kenyans destitute.

" It will make Haiti look like Nirvana,” Miguna wrote on his X

