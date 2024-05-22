State House in panic as DP GACHAGUA delivers a cryptic message after Limuru III conference amid rumours of fallout with RUTO





Wednesday, May 22, 2024 – In what might give President William Ruto some goosebumps, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua delivered a cryptic message after a section of Mt Kenya leaders held the Limuru III conference last week.

This comes amid fallout rumours with Ruto, following Gachagua’s extended absence from state functions.

Speaking in Kagio Township, Kirinyaga County, Gachagua said he is aware of what is happening in the Mt Kenya region but has chosen to keep quiet.

However, the Deputy President told Mt Kenya residents that a silent river is more dangerous.

DP Gachagua urged Mt Kenya leaders to come together and unite, saying the region's strength lies in its unity.

“Our unity as Mt. Kenya region is our strength. I am asking our leaders, let us come together and unite. I am seeing everything that is happening but I have chosen to remain silent.

"Even though I am silent, remember where the river is silent, it's more dangerous,” said Gachagua.

Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua and Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni led other Mt Kenya leaders in the Limuru III summit.

The leaders unveiled the Haki Coalition which aims to push for the "one man, one vote, one shilling" revenue-sharing formula.

They agreed to unite under the Haki Coalition to protect the interests of Mt Kenya and urged like-minded individuals to join the movement.

Further, the leaders announced that former President Uhuru Kenyatta would remain the Mt Kenya region kingpin.

The Kenyan DAILY POST