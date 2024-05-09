SHAME as CS REBECCA MIANO allegedly pays a pollster to rank her best performing Cabinet Secretary - LOOK!

Thursday, May 9, 2024 - Trade and Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano has reportedly paid Mizani Africa to rank her best-performing CS in the just-released opinion poll.

Like Kenyan politicians, pollsters in Kenya are corrupt to the core and most are bribed to portray a good image of the bribe givers.

On Thursday, Mizani Africa released an opinion poll ranking Rebecca Miano as one of the best performing CS together with Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki.

According to the corrupt pollster, 72.3% of the respondents said Miano was the best-performing CS.

The survey placed Kindiki and his ICT counterpart Eliud Owalo in second and third place, respectively.

"CS Investment, Trade and Industrialization Rebecca Miano is the Best Performing CS in Kenya 2024 with a 72.3% performance rating, closely followed by Prof.Kithure Kindiki CS Interior with 68.4%, and Hon.Owalo CS Information takes 3rd Position with 63.4%," Mizani said

This is a big embarrassment to Miano since he has been ranked as the worst-performing CS in many opinion polls together with Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mithika Linturi.

Since she took over the trade docket from Moses Kuria, Miano has been attending conferences that don’t bring anything to Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST