JUSTIN BIEBER enjoys Hawaii getaway with Hailey after viral crying selfies







Friday, May 3, 2024 - Canadian singer, Justin Bieber has been spotted enjoying a getaway in Hawaii with his wife, Hailey, days after the crying selfies he shared went viral.

The couple were filmed and photographed out in Kauai, talking. Justin Bieber also had a big smile on.

Justin and Hailey appeared happy as they enjoyed a beverage at a local outdoor bar. They lean in close while peeping at something on Justin's cell phone.

Moments later, some fans approached and engaged them. The ladies walked up to them to show off their Rhode Skin phone case, which is merch for Hailey's beauty company, and Hailey seemed to appreciate the fact they supported her brand.

Justin and Hailey were later spotted leaving the scenic spot together.

In the last few days, there has been quite a bit of speculation about Justin and Hailey's marriage, with many wondering if there's a crisis.