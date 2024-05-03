Activist sentenced to 11 years in prison 'over choice of clothing'

Friday, May 3, 2024 - A women's rights activist and fitness influencer from Saudi Arabia has been sentenced to 11 years in prison over her choice of clothes, human rights groups have claimed.
Manahel al-Otaibi was sentenced in January but details of
her case only recently emerged after Saudi Arabia gave a formal reply to a
United Nations human rights request.
In the letter, Saudi Arabia outlined their case for
arresting and charging the 29-year-old. They claimed she was arrested over
"terrorist offences" - a narrative challenged by Amnesty
International and Al Qst, a Saudi human rights group based in London. The human
rights groups warned that Ms Al-Otaibi was actually jailed over her choice of
clothing and social media posts where she posted the hashtag "abolish male
guardianship".
Ms Al-Otaibi wore what were deemed to be "indecent
clothes" in videos and went shopping without an abaya, a long robe, the
groups said.
Saudi Arabia claimed that Ms Al-Otaibi was "convicted
of terrorist offences that have no bearing on her exercise of freedom of
opinion and expression or her social media posts".
Saudi Arabia's counter-terrorism law, under which Ms
Al-Otaibi was convicted, has been criticised by the United Nations as an overly
broad tool to stifle dissent.
Bissan Fakih, Amnesty International's campaigner on Saudi
Arabia, said: "Manahel's conviction and 11-year sentence is an appalling
and cruel injustice.
"With this sentence, the Saudi authorities have exposed
the hollowness of their much-touted women's rights reforms in recent years and
demonstrated their chilling commitment to silencing peaceful dissent."
Lina Alhathloul, Al Qst's head of monitoring and advocacy,
said: "Manahel's confidence that she could act with freedom could have
been a positive advertisement for Mohammed bin Salman's much-touted narrative
of leading women's rights reforms in the country.
"Instead, by arresting her and now imposing this
outrageous sentence on her, the Saudi authorities have once again laid bare the
arbitrary and contradictory nature of their so-called reforms, and their
continuing determination to control Saudi Arabia's women."
Saudi Arabia denied allegations from the human rights groups
in its letter to the UN.
Ms Al-Otaibi was first arrested on 16 November 2022 and
detained in a women's prison in Riyadh, according to Saudi Arabia. She was
eventually found guilty of "having committed terrorist offences" and
handed her sentence on 9 January 2024.
However, the charity groups said that Ms Al-Otaibi
"forcibly disappeared" from November 2023 until April 2024, when she
was able to contact her family again. She told them she was being held in
solitary confinement and had a broken leg following alleged physical abuse.
Her sister, Fawzia al Otaibi, also faced similar charges but
fled Saudi Arabia after being summoned for questioning in 2022, fearing arrest.
