Actor ALEC BALDWIN speaks about his chances of becoming a father again after welcoming eight children

Speaking on the Our Way with Paul Anka and Skip Bronson podcast, the 66-year-old actor joked 'I'm the only person I know who drops four kids off at school in the morning and comes home and I still have three kids waiting for me when I get home,' as transcribed by PEOPLE.

'I have eight children. I got my oldest daughter. She has a baby and she and her boyfriend are living in Oregon. I met my wife [Hilaria Baldwin] and we got married and had seven kids in nine years. It's crazy,' the Rust star explained.

Alec and Hilaria share daughters Carmen, 10, Maria, three, and Ilaria, 16 months, as well as sons Rafael, eight, Leonardo, seven, Romeo, five, and Eduardo 'Edu' Pao Lucas, three.

The actor also has a daughter Ireland, 28, with ex-wife Kim Basinger, 70.

When asked if he was considering having more children despite already being a father of eight, Alec said: 'Oh man, how dare you ask me that question. I think I'm done.'

The actor went on: 'I found that as I got older, work became less interesting to me. I'm interested, you know, I wanna work and I like to work. But they just don't make that many films anymore that I think are interesting.

'Plus, we're all older. Whatever I've done in the past, I try not to be duplicative of that,' he told the hosts.

'Then all of a sudden I met [Hilaria], who I love dearly. And every time the [youngest] baby would get to be 2 years old, we go, "Maybe it's time for one more baby — just one more baby…" So we have seven kids.'

In June 2023, his wife Hilaria opened up with Romper about the subject and being on the same page as Alec.

'This is probably, most definitely, almost completely my last baby,' she said of her youngest.

'I'm always afraid to say it. I was putting away my maternity clothes recently and was like, 'I'm afraid to give them away because then I'll find out I'm pregnant,'' she joked with the outlet.