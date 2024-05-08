DCI parades faces of suspected drug dealers in Mombasa and Kilifi after recovering cocaine and heroin from them, following an intelligence-led operation (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - Suspected Cocaine and Heroin estimated at Sh3.7 million in street value was recovered in an operation conducted in some parts of Mombasa and Kilifi Counties.

In a swoop conducted in the wee hours of May 7, 2024, by a combined team of Anti-narcotic Unit (ANU) and Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) detectives, 50 grams of cocaine and 1.15kgs of heroin were recovered.

A suspect namely Hussein Mansur Salim was apprehended in Kisauni, Mwandoni with approximately 50 grams of cocaine valued at Sh250, 000.

In Kisauni at Stage ya Paka, Ali Swale was also arrested with approximately 1kg of heroin, with a street value of Sh3,000,000.

Similarly, Harrison Mwenda Kiambi was also netted in Mtwapa Maweni with heroin weighing 150 grams, valued at Sh 450,000.

The three suspects are in lawful custody pending arraignment.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST.