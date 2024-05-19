JOE BIDEN administration reveals whether it supports RAILA ODINGA’s AU job bid despite his advanced age





Sunday, May 19, 2024 - The United States government has clarified whether it supports former Prime Raila Odinga’s bid to become the African Union chairperson.

Raila, 79, wants to take over the powerful continental seat which is currently occupied by former Chadian Prime Minister Mousa Faki.

Speaking on Saturday, US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman said the US government supports Raila Odinga’s quest.

Whitman said she has great respect for Raila and holds him in high regard.

"I am excited about the potential of him running the African Union and that is good for East Africa and probably good for Kenya.

"We recently met and had a nice conversation and I have a lot of respect for him," the Ambassador said.

President William Ruto is among African heads of state who have endorsed Raila Odinga's bid.

Ruto vowed to use state machinery to ensure Jakom clinches the AU top seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST