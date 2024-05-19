JOE BIDEN administration reveals whether it supports RAILA ODINGA’s AU job bid despite his advanced age

Sunday, May 19, 2024 - The United States government has clarified whether it supports former Prime Raila Odinga’s bid to become the African Union chairperson.
Raila, 79, wants to take over the powerful continental seat which
is currently occupied by former Chadian Prime Minister Mousa Faki.
Speaking on Saturday, US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman
said the US government supports Raila Odinga’s quest.
Whitman said she has great respect for Raila and holds him
in high regard.
"I am excited about the potential of him running the African Union and that is good for East Africa and probably good for Kenya.
"We
recently met and had a nice conversation and I have a lot of respect for
him," the Ambassador said.
President William Ruto is among African heads of state who
have endorsed Raila Odinga's bid.
Ruto vowed to use state machinery to ensure Jakom clinches
the AU top seat.
