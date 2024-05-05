Britain's fattest man who hasn't left home in 8 years due to 47 stone weight dies from organ failure days before his 34th birthday

Sunday, May 5, 2024 - Britain's heaviest man has died from organ failure just days before celebrating his 34th birthday, his mother has revealed.
Jason Holton from Surrey had been stuck in his house for
eight years because of his 47 stone frame but the 33-year-old died last
Saturday after doctors were unable to prevent his organs from failing.
His mother Leisa told The Sun that he had 'started to go
downhill' after his kidneys stopped working.
'He's probably had about eight lives and I thought the
doctors would be able to save him again, but sadly it wasn't possible,' she
said.
Jason was reportedly transferred from his home to Royal Surrey County Hospital by a special ambulance which six firefighters had to carry him to.
His mother said he was put on kidney dialysis and an IV drip
but that his organs continued to fail.
Doctors then told him he would pass away within a week, she
said, and he passed away on Saturday.
The coroner's report stated that he died from organ failure
and obesity.
He told TalkTV in October: 'I believe time's over for me in
general. I'm coming up 34 now. I know I've got to try something.'
At his peak, he weighed more than 50st and dubbed himself
'Britain's fattest man'.
