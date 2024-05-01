''It took daddy away" - TIGER WOODS explains why daughter, SAM, has a 'negative connotation' to Golf

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - Golf star, Tiger Woods has revealed that his 16-year-old daughter isn't a fan of the sport as she claims it "took Daddy away from her."
Appearing on Carson Daly's "Today" show
on Wednesday, May 30, the sports legend said he believes Sam
Woods straight up has “a negative connotation to the game” due to all of
the travelling it required him to do when she was little.
"I had to pack and I had to leave," he said. “I
had to be gone for weeks. And there's a negative connotation to it.”
Sam, however, is still supportive of Pops' career, she just
caddied for him at the PNC Championship in December and she gave a speech at
his Hall of Fame induction ceremony back in 2022.
Tiger Woods also insinuated that she doesn't want to learn
how to play the game. "So, we develop our own relationship, our own
rapport that's outside of golf," the 48-year-old said of his daughter,
whom he shares with Elin Nordegren. “We do things that don't involve
golf.”
He has a different relationship with his other child,
15-year-old Charlie Woods, whom he's partnered with at the PNC
Championship through the last few years. Tiger explained to Daly that he
and his son do "everything golf-related."
