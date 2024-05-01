Ipswich set to return to Premier League after 24 years







Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - Ipswich football club is very close towards a return to the Premier League for the first time since 2002 after a 2-1 win at Coventry on Tuesday night, April 30.

The Tractor Boys move three points clear of Leeds in second place in the Championship with just one match for both sides remaining and need just a point to guarantee promotion when they host Huddersfield.

Huddersfield is already relegated, so Ipswich just need to get a draw on Saturday to be promoted.

Leeds, who boast a better goal difference than Ipswich, must beat Southampton at Elland Road to have any chance of finishing in the top two.

Ipswich is coached by former Manchester United youth coach Kieran McKenna, Ipswich. Last season they were promoted to the championship and now could immediately face a promotion to the Premier League, a big deal for such a modest club.

“It’s another emotional night and we have had a few of them,” said McKenna.

“It’s a great night to enjoy in front of the supporters. We know the significance of tonight will not be determined until Saturday.

“To be on 93 points with a game to go is an incredible tally and credit to the boys.

“I never thought this could unfold so quickly. I came here because of the ambition of the club. The journey has accelerated, I have to say.”

Ipswich could get up to £200 million bounty ($251 million) by making it back to the English top flight.

Leicester have already booked their place back in the Premier League as Championship winners after a 3-0 win at Preston on Monday.