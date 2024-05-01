Detectives arrest 4 members of a motor vehicle theft syndicate in Mombasa and recover cars stolen at a showroom (PHOTO).





Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - Four members of a motor vehicle theft syndicate that has been terrorizing Mombasa County dwellers have been arrested by a joint team of detectives based at the County's headquarters and DCI Urban.

The four, Mohammed Abdulswamad, Ashfak Abdulrazak, Abdulrazak Abdulswamad, and Ian Papa Lugho were arrested at the Kadzandani area, Malindi store yard belonging to Swabri Jamla who is still at large.

The intelligence-led operation in which they were rounded up also saw the recovery of three motor vehicles; a white Toyota Succeed, a silver Toyota Passo, and a black Nissan Note.

The three had been stolen from the Kainat Trading Ltd Showroom in the Ganjoni area.

Search for one more vehicle believed to have been stolen by the same gang continues.





