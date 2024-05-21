Investigations launched after Pwani University student was found murdered and his body dumped - This is painful to the parents.





Tuesday, May 21, 2024 - Detectives have launched investigations into the brutal murder of 3rd year Pwani University student Daniel Okong’o.

A statement released by the University indicated that Okong’o was murdered in unclear circumstances and his body dumped.

The slain student hailed from Kisii.

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely death of Daniel Okong'o, a third-year student whose body was found dumped. The cause of death is yet to be established. Daniel was from Kisii County,’’ the statement read.

The University condoled with friends and family of David during this difficult time.

‘’Our thoughts and prayers are with Daniel's family, friends, and the university community during this incredibly difficult time. Rest in Peace, Daniel Okong'o. You will be greatly missed,’’ the statement further read.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.