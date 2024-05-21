Reactions as 38-year-old socialite and Business Lady MICHELLE NTALAMI gets saved and deletes all her Instagram photos.





Tuesday, May 21, 2024 - Popular city business lady and socialite Michelle Ntalami has left netizens talking after she resurfaced on social media after a long hiatus and revealed that she is born again.

Ntalami revealed that she encountered God nine months ago.

"I have done my fair share of publicity for myself, others, and brands.

"But today, I do it for The Lord Jesus Christ.👑I have received the greatest gift one could ever have!✨On the 21st of August 2023, I had a life-changing encounter with God Himself.

"As an astute businesswoman, life was beautiful. However, behind the success lay a heart that was deeply wounded by different human experiences along the journey of my life.

"Being an empath, the hurt began to take a toll, " she narrated.

According to Ntalami, she hit rock bottom last year despite being a successful business lady, prompting her to seek God.

"Last year, I hit rock bottom. One night in total surrender, I cried out to God questioning His existence.

"In an instant, I felt the most overpowering rush of love and light engulf me!

"A thunderous, beautiful voice called my name “Michelle” 3 times.

"He blinded me and threw me to the floor. In that moment, knew I was in the presence of the Lord! Then God said; ‘Yes I am real. Yes, I have seen your pain and I have been there through it all. Yes, I AM.’

"Then, for about an hour, God showed me visions and spoke to me about so many things in my life.

"The depth of this entire conversation and experience cannot be put into words.

"I will share in time. Then God isolated and sanctified me, to this day. Hence my absence on Social Media,” she added.

Ntalami further said she isn't perfect, adding that walking with Christ is a journey she looks forward to.

"He even guided me when to go out to the world – exactly 9 months today.

"Indeed, “When the time is right, I the Lord will make it happen.”

"From that day, my life has never been the same.

"God healed my heart and set me free. I’ve experienced a peace like no other.

"I’m not perfect. Walking with Christ is a journey.

"I was a sinner, saved by the Blood of Jesus.

"And my past life is a true testimony to this,” she continued.

What’s different about her? "A lot. First, I fully gave my life to Jesus! Second, everything I do in my life including all my influence on social media, will all be for the Glory of God.

"Third, I will be on fire for God because He was on fire for me!

"So may I decrease as He increases.

"And as one of the visions He gave me, may my story save souls and touch the world!

"To you, friends, fans, followers and even ‘foes’ who would like to join me in my new Chapter, welcome! We will walk together in Christ.♥️“Who the Son sets free, is free indeed.”

She has deleted all the photos on her Instagram and left a few bible verses for her fans.

She now describes herself as a Child of God and a Servant of Jesus Christ

The Kenyan DAILY POST.