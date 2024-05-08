Interior PS RAYMOND OMOLLO exposed badly as RAILA’s ODM spills the beans – Look! This guy is a real goon





Thursday, May 9, 2024 - The Orange Democratic Movement party ODM) has exposed Interior Principal Secretary (PS) Raymond Omollo as a goon.

In a statement yesterday, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna blamed PS Omollo for the fracas witnessed in Kisii and Migori on Sunday.

He termed the Interior PS as the mastermind using police to intimidate ODM supporters.

Sifuna further accused Omollo of misusing the police and state power, which he said the party strongly faulted his actions.

"The master puppeteer behind these schemes has been identified as none other than the PS Internal Security Raymond Omollo.”

“The party condemns in the strongest terms, this blatant abuse of police and state power to intimidate our people and prop up regime stooges in our strongholds," Sifuna stated.

On Sunday, UDA MP Sylvanus Osoro and ODM Anthony Kibagendi almost engaged in a fistfight during a fundraiser at Makonde Pentecostal Assemblies of God in Kenyenya village Borabu Constituency.

Police were forced to use teargas after the incident was repeated three times before church leaders after Kitutu Chache South MP accused the Kenya Kwanza government of poor governance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST