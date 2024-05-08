Interior PS RAYMOND OMOLLO exposed badly as RAILA’s ODM spills the beans – Look! This guy is a real goon

Thursday, May 9, 2024 - The Orange Democratic Movement party ODM) has exposed Interior Principal Secretary (PS) Raymond Omollo as a goon.
In a statement yesterday, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna blamed PS Omollo for the fracas witnessed in Kisii and Migori on Sunday.
He termed the Interior PS as the mastermind using
police to intimidate ODM supporters.
Sifuna further accused Omollo of misusing the police and
state power, which he said the party strongly faulted his actions.
"The master puppeteer behind these schemes has been
identified as none other than the PS Internal Security Raymond Omollo.”
“The party condemns in the strongest terms, this blatant
abuse of police and state power to intimidate our people and prop up regime
stooges in our strongholds," Sifuna stated.
On Sunday, UDA MP Sylvanus Osoro and ODM Anthony Kibagendi
almost engaged in a fistfight during a fundraiser at Makonde Pentecostal
Assemblies of God in Kenyenya village Borabu Constituency.
Police were forced to use teargas after the incident was
repeated three times before church leaders after Kitutu Chache South MP accused
the Kenya Kwanza government of poor governance.
