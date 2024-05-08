CS KINDIKI inadvertently implicates Governor MWANGAZA in the cold-blooded murder of Meru blogger SNIPER as he reveals details





Thursday, May 9, 2024 - In a startling disclosure before the Senate, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki indirectly implicated Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza in the cold-blooded murder of Meru blogger Daniel Muthiani Bernard, popularly known as Sniper.

Responding to inquiries posed by Meru Senator Murungi Kathuri, Kindiki shed light on the sinister events leading to the tragic demise of Sniper, where he unveiled a chilling narrative of betrayal and murder that sent shockwaves through the nation.

Senator Kathuri sought answers regarding the status of investigations into the abduction, torture, and execution of Daniel Muthiani Bernard, alias Sniper, who vanished on December 2, 2023.

He questioned the prolonged duration of the investigations and the lack of consistent communication, echoing the concerns of a nation gripped by the tragedy.

Kindiki's revelations painted a grim picture of deceit and brutality. He disclosed that Muthiani was lured into a deadly trap by an aide to Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

Detailing the sequence of events, Kindiki stated that on the second of December, 2023, the deceased was at his home when he received a call from one (name withheld), who requested to meet with him at Marytown under the guise of attending a meeting with the governor of Meru County to resolve their differences.

The unsuspecting Muthiani fell victim to the ruse and was subsequently abducted upon arriving in Meru Town.

Upon arrival at Meru Town, he was abducted and driven to Mutonga River in an area called Chakariga in Tarakanithi County.

He was killed and his body thrown into River Mutonga at a place called Mutonga Bridge, where it remained undiscovered for several days.

The shocking discovery of Muthiani's mutilated body on December 6, 2023, by a resident of the Karikivi area marked the beginning of a grueling investigation.

Subsequent forensic analysis conducted by Chief Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor revealed the cause of death as asphyxia due to ligature strangulation, further deepening the horror of Muthiani's fate.

Oduor revealed that the blogger was tortured before his killing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST