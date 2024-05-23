Police officer shatters window to rescue toddler locked in sweltering car (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 23, 2024 - A Florida Sheriff’s deputy broke a car window to save a toddler who had been locked in the car parked outside a Walmart in Flagler County.

A video posted to social media by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office shows the unidentified deputy roll up to a maroon car with tinted windows in the mega-store’s parking lot on Monday, May 20.

A woman who said she owned the car told the officer the vehicle wasn’t running, and the keys were locked inside, the video showed.





She also said the 1-year-old had been in the hot car for about 10 minutes.

The high temperature in the area reached 80 degrees on Monday.

“I’m going to smash the window here in a second if [the fire department] isn’t close,” the officer said. “I’m going to smash the window.”

“No, no, no!” the woman replied.

“I have to, because she’s stuck in there!” the officer said. “She’s been in there for 10 minutes.”

The woman’s relationship with the toddler was unclear.





The deputy shattered the glass with a window-breaker tool, then used his collapsible baton to clear the glass remnants that clung to the frame.

Then he busted out the remainder of the window, opened the lock and freed the child.

The Sheriff’s Office said the toddler was in good health, despite the heat exposure they suffered, according to WPTV.





Hot-car deaths are common during the spring and summer when the weather is hot.

Watch the video below.