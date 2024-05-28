IMF inadvertently exposes its real agenda to reduce our population as it urges Kenya to embrace family planning or else…Look!

Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) may be conspiring to reduce our population going forward.
This is after it urged Kenya to adopt family planning
methods to achieve its development goals.
Via a working paper titled Exploring the Role of
Public Expenditure in Advancing Female Economic Empowerment and Gender
Equality, the multilateral lender classified family planning as among
the most cost-effective development interventions.
Apart from setting aside money for increased development
activities, family planning was also seen as a critical intervention to saving
mothers and reducing childbirth-related complications.
It was also indicated that the move would save the lives of
infants and children.
“Kenya,
Nigeria, and Senegal could each increase per capita income by 8 to 13 per cent
by meeting one-third of the unmet need for family planning in 2030,” the paper
indicated.
The IMF paper noted that most of the money used for family
planning came from international donors.
“In 69 countries tracked, nearly half (48 per cent) of
family planning funding came from international donors, with 35 per cent from
domestic governments and 17 per cent through out-of-pocket spending,” the paper
read in part.
Arguing for the case of family planning in Kenya, the paper
explained that in high-income countries, a woman’s lifetime risk of maternal
death is at a low of one to 5,400.
This is a stark difference between Kenya and other developing
nations where the lifetime risk is one in 45.
On how Kenya could access increased development
opportunities, the paper revealed that the money spent on family planning
would, in the long term, result in tangible economic benefits.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
