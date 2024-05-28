Here is the rogue cop based at Central Police Station who shot and killed a reveller at Qukin Lounge while fighting over women - He is a bodyguard to Comfort Homes Director (PHOTO).





Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - A police officer has been arrested in connection to the shooting incident that left a US embassy staff dead outside Qukin Lounge in Kiambu.

36-year-old Anthony Njomo, who was a senior electrician at the US embassy, died from the shooting incident on Saturday.

The rogue cop who killed Njomo is based at the Central Police Station and is alleged to be acting as a bodyguard to Comfort Homes Director.

He was in the company of Comfort Homes employees at Qukin Lounge when they started fighting over women with a rival group.

According to Njomo’s cousin, the cop and his colleagues fled the scene after Njomo was shot dead.

They never reported to the police after Njomo was hit by a suspected stray bullet and killed.

They even went to a golf tournament sponsored by the company the next day after killing Njomo.

Kiambu County commander Micheal Muchiri has confirmed the arrest of the police officer and said that a firearm which was used during the incident has been recovered.

He said that the homicide detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters have taken over the investigations.

Below is a photo of the police officer who committed the murder.

