I’m the only working CS in RUTO’s Cabinet, that’s why they are fighting me – MITHIKA LINTURI vows to stay put amid looming impeachment

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi claimed that people are fighting him for doing a good job in his ministry.
This follows an impeachment
motion against Linturi which has gained momentum as more than 100 Members of
Parliament have affixed their signatures on the petition.
The motion, initiated by Bumula
MP Jack Wamboka, seeks the impeachment of Senator Linturi amidst allegations of
mismanagement within the Ministry of Agriculture.
However, speaking during a
fundraiser in Imenti Central, Linturi implored Meru residents not to be
distracted by what critics are saying about him.
"I am a believer, and I
tell people not to be worried. And you know when you are doing well, people
start creating other things. Don't be distracted," he stated.
He further urged the residents
to pick fertilisers from the cereals board and use them on their farms.
The CS wondered why some people
were spending so much time complaining about fertilizers when they had never
bought one.
He blasted critics who had
attacked the Ministry of Agriculture over the fake fertilizer scandal.
Linturi asked Kenyans to ignore
what was being said and wait for a dossier he would release in the course of
the week.
He promised to name all the
merchants who were behind the controversial fertiliser deal that has messed up
hundreds of farmers across the country.
