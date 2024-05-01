I’m the only working CS in RUTO’s Cabinet, that’s why they are fighting me – MITHIKA LINTURI vows to stay put amid looming impeachment





Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi claimed that people are fighting him for doing a good job in his ministry.

This follows an impeachment motion against Linturi which has gained momentum as more than 100 Members of Parliament have affixed their signatures on the petition.

The motion, initiated by Bumula MP Jack Wamboka, seeks the impeachment of Senator Linturi amidst allegations of mismanagement within the Ministry of Agriculture.

However, speaking during a fundraiser in Imenti Central, Linturi implored Meru residents not to be distracted by what critics are saying about him.

"I am a believer, and I tell people not to be worried. And you know when you are doing well, people start creating other things. Don't be distracted," he stated.

He further urged the residents to pick fertilisers from the cereals board and use them on their farms.

The CS wondered why some people were spending so much time complaining about fertilizers when they had never bought one.

He blasted critics who had attacked the Ministry of Agriculture over the fake fertilizer scandal.

Linturi asked Kenyans to ignore what was being said and wait for a dossier he would release in the course of the week.

He promised to name all the merchants who were behind the controversial fertiliser deal that has messed up hundreds of farmers across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST