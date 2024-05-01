Embattled CS MITHIKA LINTURI is as good as gone as Speaker WETANGULA drives the last nail in his coffin – Look!





Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - In a significant development, Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula greenlit a motion seeking the impeachment of Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi.

The motion, spearheaded by Bumula MP Jack Wamboka, has gained traction in Parliament, with Wetangula acknowledging its compliance with constitutional and parliamentary procedures.

The motion, set to be debated on Thursday, May 2, during both morning and afternoon sessions, puts Linturi’s fate in the hands of MPs who have seven days to deliberate on the allegations presented by Wamboka.

Linturi will have the opportunity to defend himself against the accusations levelled in the motion.

The grounds for his impeachment, as outlined by Wamboka, include gross violations of the constitution, particularly Articles 10(c), 153(2), and 152(6), pertaining to good governance, accountability, and criminal negligence, respectively.

"The sale of fake fertiliser and authorisation by the Cabinet Secretary to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) for the use of the facilities by private individuals is a breach of duty by the CS," reads the motion in part.

According to the motion, Linturi breached his duties by allowing the sale of fake fertilizer through the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB), consequently jeopardizing food security in the country.

He is further accused of failing to be accountable to the president and the public regarding the extent of the issue and measures taken to address it.

"In breach of his duty of accountability and in gross violation of Article 153 (2) of the constitution, the CS has failed to be forthright on this matter thus affecting food security and eroding public confidence in the current administration," reads the motion.

Linturi is one of two Cabinet Secretaries from whom MPs are demanding their resignation. Susan Nakhumincha, the Health CS, is the other person.

The Kenyan DAILY POST