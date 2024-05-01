Embattled CS MITHIKA LINTURI is as good as gone as Speaker WETANGULA drives the last nail in his coffin – Look!

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - In a significant development, Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula greenlit a motion seeking the impeachment of Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi.
The
motion, spearheaded by Bumula MP Jack Wamboka, has gained traction in Parliament,
with Wetangula acknowledging its compliance with constitutional and
parliamentary procedures.
The
motion, set to be debated on Thursday, May 2, during both morning and afternoon
sessions, puts Linturi’s fate in the hands of MPs who have seven days to
deliberate on the allegations presented by Wamboka.
Linturi
will have the opportunity to defend himself against the accusations levelled in
the motion.
The
grounds for his impeachment, as outlined by Wamboka, include gross violations
of the constitution, particularly Articles 10(c), 153(2), and 152(6),
pertaining to good governance, accountability, and criminal negligence,
respectively.
"The
sale of fake fertiliser and authorisation by the Cabinet Secretary to the
National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) for the use of the facilities by
private individuals is a breach of duty by the CS," reads the motion in
part.
According to the motion, Linturi breached his duties by allowing the sale of fake fertilizer through the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB), consequently jeopardizing food security in the country.
He is further accused of failing to
be accountable to the president and the public regarding the extent of the
issue and measures taken to address it.
"In
breach of his duty of accountability and in gross violation of Article 153 (2)
of the constitution, the CS has failed to be forthright on this matter thus
affecting food security and eroding public confidence in the current
administration," reads the motion.
Linturi
is one of two Cabinet Secretaries from whom MPs are demanding their
resignation. Susan Nakhumincha, the Health CS, is the other person.
