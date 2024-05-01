Detectives raid the house of a notorious drug trafficker in Utawala - This is what they recovered (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - DCI officers drawn from the Transnational
Organized Crimes and Anti-Narcotics Unit have recovered 12 sacks of Cannabis
sativa and six sets of car number plates from the house of a notorious
trafficker, who had earlier been intercepted with another 50 sacks of the same
drug along the Kisii-Rongo highway.
Joseph Nisa Ouma had
been temporarily released from Muthaiga police cells for a search in his
Utawala AP Stage house, where the recoveries were made including a digital
weighing scale.
Besides concealing the
identities of his accomplices who are believed to have holed up upon his
arrest, the suspect also refused to sign the inventory of the recoveries seized
from his house.
Investigative
interviewing is however ongoing to establish the recipients of his
supplies.
