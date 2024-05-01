Detectives raid the house of a notorious drug trafficker in Utawala - This is what they recovered (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - DCI officers drawn from the Transnational Organized Crimes and Anti-Narcotics Unit have recovered 12 sacks of Cannabis sativa and six sets of car number plates from the house of a notorious trafficker, who had earlier been intercepted with another 50 sacks of the same drug along the Kisii-Rongo highway.

Joseph Nisa Ouma had been temporarily released from Muthaiga police cells for a search in his Utawala AP Stage house, where the recoveries were made including a digital weighing scale.

Besides concealing the identities of his accomplices who are believed to have holed up upon his arrest, the suspect also refused to sign the inventory of the recoveries seized from his house.

Investigative interviewing is however ongoing to establish the recipients of his supplies.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.