Don’t tell me I was given the Nairobi seat by KIKUYUS, I was elected! – Governor SAKAJA tells beleaguered DP GACHAGUA





Thursday, May 30, 2024 - Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja has urged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to stop telling him that he was given the seat by Kikuyus.

Speaking on Wednesday, Sakaja said he was elected by Nairobians who saw his track record and elected him as the governor of the busy metropolis.

“I've been through a lot and I'm not easily intimidated, nobody has the right to say I was given the seat. I was elected," charged Sakaja.

“In 2027, you are free to run for any elective post, run and be Nairobi Governor.”

Sakaja in April this year came out to dismiss allegations of a rift with Gachagua, terming the DP as his senior and a good leader who should be respected.

Reports of bad blood between the two stemmed from Sakaja’s bid for the UDA party Chairmanship in Nairobi at the forthcoming elections.

“I have no differences with the Deputy President.

"He is a senior man who is respected, he has been in politics, and even though he got into politics after us, he came in and became popular.

"He is a good leader who should be respected,” he said.

“I've never spoken ill of him. I have never mentioned him.

"I respect him as our leader, vice president, and deputy party leader.”

