ROBERT ALAI asks WANDAYI to explain why he accompanied RUTO to the U.S. yet he is the Leader of Opposition in Parliament - Will BABA punish him?

Friday, May 24, 2024 - Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai has demanded an explanation from National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi on why he accompanied President William Ruto to the United States.
Wandayi on Wednesday joined
President Ruto for a luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.
The Ugunja lawmaker went
ahead to post his photo with Ruto and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani
Ichungwah, explaining the details of their meeting.
"In meetings with the Congressional Black Caucus led by Congressman Steven Horsford, House Leadership under Speaker Mike Johnson, and Senate Leadership led by Majority Leader Charles Schumer.
"We look forward to a stronger and mutually beneficial partnership between
Kenya and the USA," Wandayi said.
The lawmaker's presence raised
questions from a section of Kenyans who demanded to know the role of the
opposition in a government-sponsored trip.
Alai has joined Kenyans in
demanding answers from the Ugunja MP on how he got cleared to join Ruto on his
trip.
Here is Alai's letter to Wandayi
Mr. Opiyo Wandayi, EGH,
Minority Leader,
Kenyan National Assembly,
Nairobi. Dear Mr. Wandayi,
RE: SHOW CAUSE LETTER
Greetings from Orange House,
where the only international trips we take are in our imaginations aboard
Ruto’s high taxes.
We hope your
globe-trotting adventures with President William Ruto are treating you well. We
hear the in-flight meals in first class are quite the experience! However, we
have a few pressing concerns that require your esteemed explanation.
Firstly, since when did ODM
start endorsing world tours with UDA leadership? We must have missed the secret
strategy meeting where this was approved. Could you kindly illuminate us on the
strategic benefits ODM is expected to gain from your diplomatic dalliances? Are
you negotiating for a way out of the Finance Bill 2024 or borrowing skills on
mismanagement?
Secondly, we are extremely
curious about the authorization you received to gallivant around the globe with
UDA and its apologists. Could you please share the specific letter of
permission? We are particularly interested in the signatures – we suspect there
might be some masterful forgeries at play here.
Or is Hon Kimani Ichungwah
using you to spy on William Ruto as UDA implosion looms? In addition, we would
appreciate a detailed itinerary of your travels. Were there any confidential
meetings to discuss ODM's future as the loyal opposition, or were you simply
there to enjoy the perks of the buffet? How many handshakes, back-pats, and
smiles are too many before one forgets their political allegiance?
Moreover, we must address the
elephant in the room. While UDA is being blamed for mismanaging the economy,
overtaxing Kenyans, and turning us into a client state of the IMF and World
Bank, you seem to be quite comfortable palling around with them. Is this part
of a new ODM strategy to understand how to better critique their policies, or
are you taking notes on how to hustle the Kenyan economy into more debt?
Lastly, we are sincerely
curious about the personal benefits you are accruing from these ventures. Are
the lessons on political gymnastics from UDA members as enlightening as they
say? Or are you working on a tell-all memoir, "Inside the UDA: An ODM
Leader’s Tale"?
We eagerly await your
detailed explanation, complete with all the juicy tidbits that we, the humble
ODM members, must be missing out on. Please respond at your earliest
convenience with the aforementioned letter and any other documents that might
clarify this intriguing situation.
Yours sincerely,
Robert Alai, HSC
2024 Show Cause Fellow
