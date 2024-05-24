ROBERT ALAI asks WANDAYI to explain why he accompanied RUTO to the U.S. yet he is the Leader of Opposition in Parliament - Will BABA punish him?





Friday, May 24, 2024 - Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai has demanded an explanation from National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi on why he accompanied President William Ruto to the United States.

Wandayi on Wednesday joined President Ruto for a luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.

The Ugunja lawmaker went ahead to post his photo with Ruto and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah, explaining the details of their meeting.

"In meetings with the Congressional Black Caucus led by Congressman Steven Horsford, House Leadership under Speaker Mike Johnson, and Senate Leadership led by Majority Leader Charles Schumer.

"We look forward to a stronger and mutually beneficial partnership between Kenya and the USA," Wandayi said.

The lawmaker's presence raised questions from a section of Kenyans who demanded to know the role of the opposition in a government-sponsored trip.

Alai has joined Kenyans in demanding answers from the Ugunja MP on how he got cleared to join Ruto on his trip.

Here is Alai's letter to Wandayi

Mr. Opiyo Wandayi, EGH,

Minority Leader,

Kenyan National Assembly,

Nairobi. Dear Mr. Wandayi,

RE: SHOW CAUSE LETTER

Greetings from Orange House, where the only international trips we take are in our imaginations aboard Ruto’s high taxes.

We hope your globe-trotting adventures with President William Ruto are treating you well. We hear the in-flight meals in first class are quite the experience! However, we have a few pressing concerns that require your esteemed explanation.

Firstly, since when did ODM start endorsing world tours with UDA leadership? We must have missed the secret strategy meeting where this was approved. Could you kindly illuminate us on the strategic benefits ODM is expected to gain from your diplomatic dalliances? Are you negotiating for a way out of the Finance Bill 2024 or borrowing skills on mismanagement?

Secondly, we are extremely curious about the authorization you received to gallivant around the globe with UDA and its apologists. Could you please share the specific letter of permission? We are particularly interested in the signatures – we suspect there might be some masterful forgeries at play here.

Or is Hon Kimani Ichungwah using you to spy on William Ruto as UDA implosion looms? In addition, we would appreciate a detailed itinerary of your travels. Were there any confidential meetings to discuss ODM's future as the loyal opposition, or were you simply there to enjoy the perks of the buffet? How many handshakes, back-pats, and smiles are too many before one forgets their political allegiance?

Moreover, we must address the elephant in the room. While UDA is being blamed for mismanaging the economy, overtaxing Kenyans, and turning us into a client state of the IMF and World Bank, you seem to be quite comfortable palling around with them. Is this part of a new ODM strategy to understand how to better critique their policies, or are you taking notes on how to hustle the Kenyan economy into more debt?

Lastly, we are sincerely curious about the personal benefits you are accruing from these ventures. Are the lessons on political gymnastics from UDA members as enlightening as they say? Or are you working on a tell-all memoir, "Inside the UDA: An ODM Leader’s Tale"?

We eagerly await your detailed explanation, complete with all the juicy tidbits that we, the humble ODM members, must be missing out on. Please respond at your earliest convenience with the aforementioned letter and any other documents that might clarify this intriguing situation.

Yours sincerely,

Robert Alai, HSC

2024 Show Cause Fellow

