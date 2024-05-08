SAKAJA dumps RUTO for RAILA to avoid impeachment by Nairobi MCAs









Thursday, May 9, 2024 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is on the spot after he reportedly shifted allegiance to ODM leader Raila Odinga to avert a looming impeachment by the Nairobi City County Assembly.

Sakaja has apparently committed to be paying Raila Sh200 million on a monthly basis after the County Chief held a meeting with Raila at his Karen home where he’s reported to have tipped the former Prime Minister with a deposit token of Sh500 million.

The UDA Governor whose academic background is still haunting him fears that UDA MCAs might gang up with their ODM colleagues to impeach him before 2027.

The Governor is said to have bribed Raila with the money to cool tempers at the Nairobi City County Assembly where Raila’s party, ODM is the majority while the ruling party UDA is the minority side.



Sakaja is facing a backlash from Nairobi residents and leaders over his poor performance and mismanagement of the City leading to dysfunction of services.





The EACC and DCI are currently probing cases of massive theft at City Hall amounting to Billions of shillings.

Majority of the cases involve payment of pending bills to law firms and contractors suspected to have “supplied air” despite being paid by the County Government.

ODM has already started punishing the party’s Nairobi MCAs who are seen to be opposed to Sakaja’s leadership.

Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai is top on the list after he was given a show cause letter to explain why he attended a national Government meeting led by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, that was called to discuss the Nairobi River regeneration project.