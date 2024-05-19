I am sorry. My behaviour in that video is inexcusable - DIDDY tenders public apology after video of him assaulting CASSIE in a hotel surfaced online (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 19, 2024 - Sean “Diddy” Combs has broken his silence after a video of him punching and kicking his former girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, in a hotel hallway in 2016, surfaced online last Friday, May 17.

The footage, captured from multiple angles and obtained by CNN, showed the music mogul chasing Ms Ventura down the hallway in a towel, before attacking her near the elevators. He then attempts to drag her back down the corridor.

The incident allegedly took place in the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.

The video sparked widespread outrage online with many condemning Diddy for his action.

Reacting to the backlash today, Diddy made a video of himself apologising for his behaviour. In the video which was shared on his Instagram page, Diddy said he is truly sorry for his action though it is inexcusable.

In his words;

‘It is so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you got to do that. I was fucked up. I hit rock bottom. I make no excuses. My behavior in that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. Disgusted! I was disgusted then when I did it and I am disgusted now. I went out and I sought professional help. I had to go into therapy, into rehab, had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I am so sorry. I am committed to being a better man each and everyday. I am not asking for forgiveness. I am truly sorry’

Watch the video below