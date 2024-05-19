The army foils a ‘coup attempt’ in DR Congo

Sunday, May 19, 2024 - The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) army says it has repelled an attempted coup d’etat.
The army said Congolese and foreign fighters were involved
in the coup which was thwarted on Sunday morning, May 19.
Sylvain Ekenge, the DRC army spokesperson, disclosed this in
a televised address on the state-run RTNC TV.
“An attempted coup d’etat has
been put down by the defence and security forces. The attempt involved
foreigners and Congolese. These foreigners and Congolese have been put out of
action, including their leader,” Ekenge said
Ekenge said several suspects have been detained and the
“situation is now under control”.
His statement comes hours after armed men attacked the house
of Vital Kamerhe, the former chief of staff and close ally of President Felix
Tshisekedi.
Kamerhe’s residence is about two kilometres from the
presidential palace. Michel Muhima, Kamerhe’s spokesperson, had said the gunmen
clad in military uniform engaged the politician’s guards in a shootout, leaving
three people dead.
Muhima said two of the deceased were police officers
attached to Kamerhe while the other was one of the attackers.
The unrest in the country comes amid a dispute in the ruling
party over the postponement of an election for the leadership of the country’s
national assembly.
President Tshisekedi met with parliamentarians and party
leaders on Friday in a bid to resolve the crisis. Tshisekedi was reelected as
president in December 2023.
0 Comments