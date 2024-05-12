12-year-old girl commits suicide after being bullied in school







Sunday, May 19, 2024 - A 12-year-old Las Vegas girl took her own life after being tormented by bullies at her school for months.

Flora Martinez, a sixth grader at Keller Middle School, killed herself on May 7 - eight months and one day after her transfer out of Duane D. Keller middle school was denied.

Her funeral was on Thursday, May 16.

Her parents are now blaming the Clark County School District for not doing enough to protect their daughter.

Her mother, Alice Martinez told News8: "I feel like the school had a duty to keep her safe, while she was in their care and they just failed miserably."

The young girl's parents said their daughter's mates started bullying her early into the school year. Flora's mother claimed both she and her child approached the assistant principal for help.





The mom then submitted paperwork for her daughter's transfer out of the middle school, but her request was denied in October.

Flora's mother said she had taken her daughter out of school for two weeks early in the school year when the bullying began, but when she returned to school it intensified.

"Everybody that had a hand in that request to transfer her failed her. If you’re a parent and you’re not outraged by this, you’re part of the problem too," Martinez said.

Flora's dad Joshua Parker said: "This wasn’t just one incident that happened, and you know, she decided to take her life.

"This was months and months and months of bullying that built up, and finally, she just couldn’t take it no more."

The heartbroken father added: "Look how hard it was on my daughter. My daughter was literally bullied to death."





Flora's parents described their daughter as artistic. Someone who was full of life, and empathetic who loved ice cream and seafood.

The tragic tale comes just days after a 10-year-old boy, Sammy Teusch, killed himself in Indiana on March 5 following relentless bullying at school about his teeth and glasses.

His parents from Greenfield said they complained to his school repeatedly but were ignored. His funeral was on Tuesday, May 14, and attended by hundreds.