Hii imeenda! ROBERT ALAI defends himself for attending GACHAGUA’s meeting as RAILA breathes fire





Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai is in deep trouble for leaning toward President William Ruto’s government.

This is after he received a show cause notice from Raila Odinga’s ODM, through Nairobi County Assembly Majority Whip Moses Ogeto, after attending Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s meeting at his Karen residence.

However, Alai has defended himself saying he was just doing his job.

In a letter to Ogeto, Alai said he had no prior communication against attending the event at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s residence.

“I must clarify that I received no prior formal or informal communication advising against participation in the referenced meeting. It is crucial to specify how this directive was communicated to ensure that no such oversight occurs in the future,” read the letter in part.

The ODM MCA questioned the rationale behind restricting Azimio MCAs from attending government functions in official capacities.

Alai pointed out that elected leaders are representatives of the people and not mere followers of directives that do not serve their constituents' best interests.

“How can we prevent adverse outcomes for those we represent by being barred from such critical discussions?

"The recent developments affecting those we represent in Mathare, Embakasi, and Langata are direct results of policies made without input.

"By side-lining Azimio One Kenya Coalition Party elected leaders from contributing to policy discussions, aren't we failing the very people who depend on us to safeguard their interests?” he posed.

Alai argued that Azimio holds the Majority side in the Nairobi County Assembly and chairs the crucial sectoral committee of Environment and Natural Resources together with that of Planning and Housing hence is required to implement policies adopted from engagements.

At the same time, he noted that the Speaker of the Nairobi County Assembly Kennedy Ngo’di who is nominated under the Azimio wing requested the attendance of MCA in the meeting at Gachagua’s residence.

“The meeting was held at the Deputy President's official residence, which also serves as his other office for functions with larger attendees.

"I wonder how attending and engaging stakeholders, including the Deputy President, in such a setting qualifies as an unethical dalliance,” Alai added.

