End of the road for con Pastor JAMES WANJOHI who has been in hiding as DCI finally ‘catches him’

Wanjohi, who was linked to claims of visa fraud,
presented himself to the Nairobi Regional Police headquarters voluntarily to
provide their side of the story after going into hiding for weeks after
detectives raided his office where the fraud allegedly took place.
His Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru said they met DCI officers and recorded
statements regarding complaints raised against his client.
He denied fraud claims linked to his client saying they
provided what they believe to be the true state of affairs regarding the
matter.
"We have recorded the statement. Contrary to what has
gone to the press before, my client has not been involved in whichever way in
the manner the media has picked it up," Ndegwa said.
"We voluntarily came before the investigation officer
to answer to those allegations and we have answered to those allegations count
by count."
Wanjohi, through his lawyer, added that he does not run a
recruitment agency as earlier claimed as he only offers a visa facilitation
service.
"Contrary to what is in the public that our client was
running a recruitment agency, the fact is our client runs a visa facilitation
company," Ndegwa said.
"At no given time did my client run an employment
bureau. This is business rivalry. All materials that are here are
fictitious."
Ndegwa added that his client's business is a legitimate one
and is still open to those seeking service contrary to the claim that it had
closed doors.
While defending himself earlier, Wanjohi termed the
allegations linking him as not only fictitious but also aimed at tarnishing his
reputation and that of his company.
Wanjohi also clarified that he is no longer associated with
a church mission; refuting claims of being a preacher insisting he abandoned it
two years ago.
