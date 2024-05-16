Heshimu Wakenya! MIGUNA MIGUNA blasts ‘reckless’ RUTO over his nefarious plans to raise tax rate from 14% to 22%





Thursday, May 16, 2024 – Firebrand Lawyer Miguna Miguna has slammed President William Ruto over his plan to raise the country's tax rate from the current 14 percent to possibly 22 percent before he leaves office.

In a statement via X, Miguna said Kenyans are overtaxed and exploited by the government and warned Ruto not to make their already bad situation worse.

The vocal lawyer claimed taxes collected by the government are stolen and misused by some government officials and politicians.

“This is a reckless statement and plan, President William Ruto. Kenyans are over-taxed, repressed, exploited, and abused.

"The high taxes Kenyans pay are stolen, misused, diverted, and wasted by a few politicians,” said Miguna.

“You can’t compare the 13% goods and services tax, in Canada, for example, which is utilized to provide universal quality healthcare, education, housing, 1st class highways, roads, sewer systems, and a million other public services to residents, with the state of collapse in Kenya,” he added.

Miguna pointed out that there is no need to increase Kenya’s tax rate to 22 percent when Kenyans don’t receive the value of the taxes they pay.

He further asked President Ruto to respect Kenyans and stop the plan to increase the country’s tax rate.

“President William Ruto, please show some respect to the suffering Kenyans who gave you an opportunity to be president. Stop adding sulphuric acid to our injuries,” Miguna stated.

During an engagement with the Harvard Business School’s Class of 2025 at State House, Ruto disclosed that he intends to raise the rate to 16 percent by the end of this year and up to 22 percent by the time he leaves office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST