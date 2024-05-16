Don’t mistake a rained-on lion for a cat, ignore me at your own peril – MOSES KURIA now tells GACHAGUA point blank as their rivalry escalates.





Thursday, May 16, 2024 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has read the riot act to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and politicians from the Mt Kenya region who have continually been failing to involve him in key strategic meetings despite his political influence and lofty position in the cabinet.

While addressing the people of Gatundu South during the burial service of Mzee John Gitau Mbugua, Kuria questioned why Gachagua and some Mt. Kenya politicians had not been according him the respect he felt he deserved.

The CS reiterated that his position was the clearest indication that he was still the senior-most politician in Kiambu County and hence should be consulted on all political matters in the region.

In a direct address to his detractors, CS Kuria referenced an analogy popularly used by former President Uhuru Kenyatta; "Don't mistake a lion that has been rained on for a cat."

"I am the only minister in Kiambu County. We have seen many people think that they are so big that they can disrespect me to the point that meetings are held without my knowledge," Kuria pointed out.

"I should be respected. I have come in peace but if you want conflict then it will be in equal measure. Hence, I don't want people to continue disrespecting me.

"I am still the senior-most politician in Kiambu County and I don't want to be annoyed."

Kuria also questioned why politicians inside the government kept making promises instead of acting and fulfilling the pledges made during the campaign period.

He referenced the one-man-one-shilling policy which has been the talking point since Gachagua recently vowed to lead the campaign.

CS Kuria added that the Mount Kenya region had not been neglected, following key appointments in the government.

