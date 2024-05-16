President RUTO is intentionally taking the country to the Dogs – BABU OWINO says as he opposes the Finance Bill 2024





Thursday, May 16, 2024 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino has accused President William Ruto of intentionally taking the country in the wrong direction.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Wednesday, Babu described the proposed Finance Bill 2024 as punitive and retrogressive.

The fiery second-term lawmaker decried that the proposed 16 percent tax on bread is inconsiderate and uncalled for, adding that imposing the taxation that existed 30 years ago will be a complete disaster to Kenyans.

The legislator further criticized the president's policies, saying he was steering the country in the wrong direction and that he was deliberating messing up the country.

"The government is being unreasonable on the issues of the taxes, imposing 16 percent tax on bread is a tax that was imposed 30 years ago, bringing this back is a complete disaster to Kenyans.

“If a Kenyan citizen cannot afford a simple thing as bread, then we are headed completely in the wrong direction and I can say that President Ruto is messing this country intentionally.

“It will reach a point where people will be tired. You cannot increase tax on bread, also, the 2.5 percent tax on the motor vehicle is completely wrong and uncalled for," Babu said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST