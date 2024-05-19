LIMURU III conference was a meeting of losers led by UHURU KENYATTA – RUTO’s men say

Sunday, May 19, 2024 - A section of President William Ruto’s close associates has poured cold water on the just concluded Limuru III conference.
The conference was
organized by Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua and former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni.
The conference was to
address issues affecting the Mt Kenya region.
However, speaking at
Tombo Primary School in Malava, the Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders trained their
guns on former president Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of being behind the
divisive Limuru III conference.
The leaders accused
Uhuru of pushing a divisive and tribal agenda after the Limuru III meeting
endorsed him as the leader of the Haki Coalition.
"Uhuru needs to emulate the late Mwai Kibaki. When he took over the presidency from Daniel Moi, people thought he would frustrate his predecessor.
"But this never happened. When he
retired after serving his term, he kept a low profile and never came back to
interfere with how Kenyatta was running the country," Laikipia East MP
Mwangi Kiunjuri
National Assembly
majority leader Kimani Ichung'wah termed the Limuru III meeting a platform for
political losers seeking relevance.
“Regional, ethnic, and backward politics have been passed by time; the politics of personality worship and personality-based politics are behind us.
"Looking
ahead, as leaders in this country, we want politics based on ideology; politics
that will unite the people of Kenya as one in pursuit of prosperity for the
benefit of the majority of Kenyans," Ichung'wah said.
