Here is MUSALIA MUDAVADI‘s condolence message after Iran President IBRAHIM RAISI died in a chopper crash





Monday, May 20, 2024 - Prime Cabinet Secretary and Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Musalia Mudavadi, has eulogized late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who perished in a chopper crash on Sunday evening.

In a message to Ali Bagheri, the deputy minister of foreign affairs of Iran, Mudavadi also mourned his colleague, Iran's Foreign Affairs Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who perished alongside President Raisi and seven other people.

"On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Kenya, the staff of the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Kenya, and on my own behalf, I would like to convey my deepest condolences to Your Excellency and, through you, to the bereaved families and friends of the deceased leaders, and indeed to the people of Iran," Mudavadi said.

He added that "as Foreign Affairs Minister, Abdollahian contributed greatly not only to the promotion of regional peace, security and stability but also invested his energy in enhancing relations between Iran and its friendly nations, such as Kenya,”

"He will always be remembered for his tireless devotion and dedication to his fellow countrymen and to the cause of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Mudavadi eulogised his colleague.

On Sunday, Iranian state television reported that a helicopter carrying Raisi had been in an accident in the Jolfa region of East Azerbaijan province amid poor weather conditions.

The accident happened in the mountainous protected forest area of Dizmar near the town of Varzaghan, according to the official IRNA news agency.

