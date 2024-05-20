Tragedy as a man stabs his baby mama 5 times in Uthiru and escapes (PHOTOs).

Monday, May 20, 2024 - Police have launched a manhunt for a suspect who stabbed his baby mama 5 times and escaped.
The suspect, Geoffrey
Simiyu, reportedly chased after his baby mama and cornered her in Uthiru, where
he stabbed her five times and fled.
Before the slain lady
succumbed to the injuries, she told the stunned onlookers that the man was her
baby daddy.
The deceased’s body
was taken to the mortuary and a manhunt for her killer baby daddy is underway.
This latest incident
comes at a time when femicide cases are on the rise in the country.
