Tragedy as a man stabs his baby mama 5 times in Uthiru and escapes (PHOTOs).





Monday, May 20, 2024 - Police have launched a manhunt for a suspect who stabbed his baby mama 5 times and escaped.

The suspect, Geoffrey Simiyu, reportedly chased after his baby mama and cornered her in Uthiru, where he stabbed her five times and fled.

Before the slain lady succumbed to the injuries, she told the stunned onlookers that the man was her baby daddy.

The deceased’s body was taken to the mortuary and a manhunt for her killer baby daddy is underway.

This latest incident comes at a time when femicide cases are on the rise in the country.

















