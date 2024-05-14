MITHIKA LINTURI off the hook as compromised MPs vote to save him from impeachment despite duping farmers with fake fertilizer





Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi survived an impeachment yesterday thanks to his deep pockets.

This is after the majority of MPs voted to save him from impeachment over the fake fertilizer scandal after allegedly receiving a Ksh5 million bribe each from the embattled CS.

The 11-member committee probing the impeachment case presented its findings on the floor of the National Assembly.

According to the committee, the three counts against the CS were unsubstantiated.

The three counts against Linturi were;

Gross violation of the Constitution

Gross misconduct

Committing a crime under the national law

The committee findings were read to the National Assembly by Naomi Waqo, the Deputy Chief Whip of the Majority Party.

Following the announcement, Members of Parliament began to shout in the house forcing the Speaker, Moses Wetangula to restore order.

Additionally, Wetangula emphasized that since the committee had dismissed the allegations against Linturi, no further proceedings on his impeachment were necessary.

He further noted that the committee had been dissolved.

Following the announcement, Rarieda MP Otiende Omollo and other MPs were given a chance to comment on the committee's report.

Omollo alleged that he was informed of misconduct among some of the committee members and demanded thorough investigations into the claims.

On the other hand, Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi suggested that the National Assembly should stop recognising Mithika Linturi as the Cabinet Secretary and asked President William Ruto to sack the CS.

The Kenyan DAILY POST