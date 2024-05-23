He taxes everything that moves! India calls it as it is as it slams RUTO for overtaxing poor Kenyans to fund his exorbitant trip to the U.S.





Friday, May 24, 2024 - As Kenyans still come to terms with President William Ruto’s lavish trip to the U.S., an Indian TV has also raised concerns over the expensive trip which is fully funded by Kenyan taxpayers.

In an editorial segment, Firstpost TV highlighted the opulence of the private jet that Ruto hired for the trip at the time Kenyans are facing harsh economic times, coupled with high taxation.

Firstpost TV news anchor Palki Sharma questioned the necessity of a 30-person delegation, including a comedian, funded by taxpayer money.

"President William Ruto is being slammed, not because he's in the U.S. but because of how he chose to get there.

"He decided to fly in a luxury jet. Ruto pulled out all the stops.

"He brought along an entourage of more than 30 people, including a famous Kenyan comedian.

Everyone travelled to the US in style on the Kenyan taxpayers' dime, and this, more than anything else, has triggered the backlash," Palki Sharma said.

Firstpost acknowledged the importance of international travel for leaders to build relations and negotiate trade deals but deemed Ruto's trip insanely and excessively lavish.

They argued that such luxury contradicts Ruto's policies, particularly since he took office in 2022, increased taxes, and advocated fiscal responsibility.

"Ruto has been stringent with Kenyan taxpayers. Since becoming president in 2022, he has raised taxes on salaries, doubled the sales tax on fuel, introduced a housing levy, a hospital insurance levy, and a turnover tax on small businesses.

"His motto seems to be: if it moves, tax it—all in the name of fiscal responsibility. Yet, he's flying around in an Emirati jet with a large entourage, including a comedian.”

"This stark contrast between his actions and his preached austerity is why Kenyans are outraged.

"And this isn’t an isolated incident; he's made over 50 foreign trips since taking office (sic)," Sharma continued.

