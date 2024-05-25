Has RUTO purchased a new 7.2 billion Presidential jet after his expensive U.S. trip? Shocking details emerge





Saturday, May 25, 2024 – It seems President William Ruto will not be using 'Airforce 1' which was bought by late President Daniel Moi and served both former Presidents Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta.

This is after it emerged that he has acquired another presidential jet after his expensive trip to the U.S. which has caused ripples.

According to sources, the Kenya Kwanza regime has ordered Falcon 6X which is said to cost approximately ksh.7.2 billion (USD52 million) from a French company Dassault Aviation to be used by Ruto after the Airforce1 became too old for his liking.

It will cost approximately USD 3M (ksh.450M) for annual maintenance. This will be coughed by the taxpayer.

Falcon 6X can fly 10,000KM nonstop. It will be delivered next year, 2025.

On his state visit to the U.S., President Ruto hired a Sh200 million luxurious private jet to fly him there at the expense of poor taxpayers.

No wonder he is overtaxing Kenyans just to fund his lavish lifestyle.

He needs lots of money for opulence and extravagance, that is why he is taxing us to the last drop of blood.

The Kenyan DAILY POST