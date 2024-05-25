FAROUK KIBET, SUDI and MURKOMEN are men behind the RUTO/GACHAGUA fallout – KIMANI NGUNJIRI spills the beans (VIDEO)





Saturday, May 25, 2024 - Former Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri has named President William Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet, Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi, and Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen as the men behind the fallout between President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

In a video, Ngunjiri said Farouk, Sudi, and Murkomen are the men who are causing bitter division in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

He said the three men have also caused problems in Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Narok, and even Bomet Counties.

He also said Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has also joined Farouk, Sudi, and Murkomen in destabilizing the country by inciting other leaders.

The former lawmaker urged Nyoro to desist from being used by the three to fight Gachagua, saying he is too young to fill the DP's shoes.

Here is a short video clip of Ngunjiri blasting Sudi, Farouk and Murkomen for causing a fallout between Ruto and Gachagua.

Kimani Ngunjiri ameamua kuchoma shule na Certificates zote. Amesema usishangae mbona Oscar Sudi amenona kama nguruwe, ni pesa ya uwezi wanaiba na Marakwet mwenzake Murkomen. Mambo imechemka! pic.twitter.com/dFWwZhelEQ — Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) May 24, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST