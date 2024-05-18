Sisi apana tambua nyinyi tena! Kikuyus now tell RUTO and GACHAGUA as they declare UHURU the Mt. Kenya kingpin at Limuru III

Saturday, May 18, 2024 – President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, have lost substantial support of the Mt. Kenya region as Kikuyus don’t recognize them as their leaders anymore.
This is after they resolved to
retain former President Uhuru Kenyatta as the region’s kingpin to chart a way
forward ahead of the 2027 General Election.
The meeting dubbed Limuru III
was convened in Kabuku to air out issues affecting the Mt Kenya region.
Several leaders who attended the
meeting include Martha Karua (NARC-Kenya party leader), Jeremiah Kioni (Jubilee
Secretary General), Gathoni Wamuchomba (Githunguri MP), Ndiritu Muriithi
(former Laikipia governor), Ferdinand Waititu (former Kiambu governor) among
others.
The leaders noted they would
continue to recognize Uhuru Kenyatta as the Mt Kenya kingpin until such a time
that the former head of state would officially step down.
During the meeting, the leaders
called on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Uhuru Kenyatta to convene a
meeting and unanimously agree on the region’s direction ahead of the upcoming
elections.
The Kikuyu Council of Elders chairman
Wachira Kiago stated that the region failed Uhuru by declining the Building
Bridges Initiative (BBI) which constituted the one man one shilling one vote
policy.
"He stood with the region
at all times and went out of his way to ensure that we (the Mt Kenya people)
were catered for. The moment he issued a direction with the BBI, we failed to
back him," he stated.
"He had informed the elders
to help him to popularise the BBI because if it sailed through, then the Mt
Kenya region would be sorted upon his exit."
He added the region should unite
regardless of political affiliation to ensure that Mt Kenya speaks in one voice
on matters politics and economic development.
His sentiments were echoed by
former political aspirant George Maara who clarified that the regions did not
have any intention to install another kingpin but Uhuru.

