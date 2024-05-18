Sisi apana tambua nyinyi tena! Kikuyus now tell RUTO and GACHAGUA as they declare UHURU the Mt. Kenya kingpin at Limuru III





Saturday, May 18, 2024 – President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, have lost substantial support of the Mt. Kenya region as Kikuyus don’t recognize them as their leaders anymore.

This is after they resolved to retain former President Uhuru Kenyatta as the region’s kingpin to chart a way forward ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The meeting dubbed Limuru III was convened in Kabuku to air out issues affecting the Mt Kenya region.

Several leaders who attended the meeting include Martha Karua (NARC-Kenya party leader), Jeremiah Kioni (Jubilee Secretary General), Gathoni Wamuchomba (Githunguri MP), Ndiritu Muriithi (former Laikipia governor), Ferdinand Waititu (former Kiambu governor) among others.

The leaders noted they would continue to recognize Uhuru Kenyatta as the Mt Kenya kingpin until such a time that the former head of state would officially step down.

During the meeting, the leaders called on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Uhuru Kenyatta to convene a meeting and unanimously agree on the region’s direction ahead of the upcoming elections.

The Kikuyu Council of Elders chairman Wachira Kiago stated that the region failed Uhuru by declining the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which constituted the one man one shilling one vote policy.

"He stood with the region at all times and went out of his way to ensure that we (the Mt Kenya people) were catered for. The moment he issued a direction with the BBI, we failed to back him," he stated.

"He had informed the elders to help him to popularise the BBI because if it sailed through, then the Mt Kenya region would be sorted upon his exit."

He added the region should unite regardless of political affiliation to ensure that Mt Kenya speaks in one voice on matters politics and economic development.

His sentiments were echoed by former political aspirant George Maara who clarified that the regions did not have any intention to install another kingpin but Uhuru.

