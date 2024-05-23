Has NCIC summoned MARTHA KARUA for calling Kalenjins, Luos and Luhyas snakes? - Here is the truth

Thursday, May 23, 2024 - Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua has addressed the alleged summons by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) for using inciting words during last week's Limuru 3 meeting at Jumuiya Centre, Limuru.
In a statement via X on Thursday,
Karua said the viral letter purporting to have come from Busia senator Okiya
Omtatah claiming she uttered words inciting hatred against Luos, Kalenjins, and
Luhya communities is fake.
“NCIC Kenya has disowned the
scandalous letter circulating containing falsehoods regarding our highly
successful Limuru3 meeting. We shall not and cannot be gagged by the crooked
maneuvers of our detractors,” said Karua.
The Azimio principal went on to
say as a legal practitioner, her duty is to advise on the law and not to break
the law.
Karau dared anyone feeling she
violated the law during the Limuru 3 conference to bring on the matter and face
her head-on.
“As senior counsel, my duty is
to advise on the law not to break it. Anyone who feels I have violated the law
should go ahead and bring it on without further delay,” she clarified
