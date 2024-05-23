At least 5 dead, 50 injured as stage collapses at Mexico campaign rally (PHOTOs/ VIDEOs)







Thursday, May 23, 2024 - At least five people were killed and dozens others injured when a part of a stage collapsed on May 22 during a campaign rally in Mexico.

The rally was attended by a presidential candidate who escaped injury, according to officials.

Terrifying video shows a strong gust of wind forcing the top of the stage to crumple while at least seven people stood on stage for the Citizens Movement party event in the city of San Pedro Garza Garcia in the state of Nuevo Leon.

The party’s presidential nominee Jorge Álvarez Máynez was seen smiling and waving his hands as the crowd chanted his name before looking up to see the beams shake loose.





He and several others ran for safety toward the back of the stage, while some were spotted cowering in place.

At least five people died, officials said. An estimated 50 people were injured, including some who were trapped.

Meanwhile, a Mexican journalist, in an update, said the death toll has risen to 9, but this has not been confirmed by officials.

Álvarez Máynez said on social media that he was “fine” after being taken to a local hospital, but that members of his team were injured in the accident.

He also noted that there were “victims,” but did not say how many were injured, adding that a “gust of wind” was to blame for the tragedy.





Álvarez Máynez was one of the main headliners for the campaign event along with Mayor of San Pedro Lorenia Canavati.

Canavati shared an image of the giant stage in the hours before the rally, which showed that the roof of the structure was held by eight beams.

Álvarez Máynez has been running third in polls in the presidential race, trailing both front-runner Claudia Sheinbaum of the ruling Morena Party, and opposition coalition candidate Xóchitl Gálvez.

Watch videos of the collapse below.

🇲🇽 DEATH TOLL RISES TO 9 IN PRESIDENTIAL STAGE COLLAPSE



Around 50 people have now been confirmed injured with 9 dead - 8 adults and 1 child - in the campaign event for Jorge Maynez of the Citizens' Movement party, in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico.



Source: Reuters https://t.co/gfxPSclYUS pic.twitter.com/yH8R1ldsWQ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 23, 2024

🚨 New video of the stage collapse in Mexico. 6 people are already confirmed dead, 50+ injured pic.twitter.com/sG3FGuDVrj — Quick News Alerts (@QuickNewsAlerts) May 23, 2024