Has GACHAGUA appointed PAULINE NJOROGE as part of his communication team? - She sets the record straight!





Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - For the better part of Tuesday, social media was awash with the news that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hired renowned Jubilee Party Strategist, Pauline Njoroge, as her communication advisor.

The rumour was that Gachagua met Pauline and renowned city lawyer Wahome Thuku and convinced them to dump former President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee and join the Kenya Kwanza Alliance brigade.

The alleged poaching of Pauline Njoroge and Wahome Thuku spread like wildfire on Tuesday afternoon and this forced the former to clarify on her social media.

In a cryptic post on X, Njoroge stated she is in Jubilee Party to stay and hasn’t joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government which she had nicknamed ‘Tugeges government ‘’

“A guy comes to a post where I am hammering the government and UDA MPs and asks, ati you have been bought by the government and appointed to a senior position? " Nikimuita kagege kuna shida," she wrote.

Also, lawyer Wahome Thuku dismissed such rumors but unlike Pauline Njoroge, he said he was free to join any political side he wanted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST