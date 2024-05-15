GAYLE KING, 69, dons sizzling swimsuits as she makes her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue debut (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - Gayle King made her Sports Illustrated debut in this year’s SI Swimsuit 2024 issue.

The three-time Emmy Award-winning journalist was photographed in Mexico for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue and was also one of the magazine's cover stars.

The morning show host, 69, sat down on “CBS Mornings” Tuesday, May 14, with fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models Kate Upton and Hunter McGrady to chat about this year’s special 60th-anniversary.

Gayle was also surprised when she found out she was on the cover.

Co-host Nate Burleson teased King’s appearance on the magazine, saying, “Kate and Hunter aren’t the only cover stars in the room right now” and looking around before pointing at his colleague and saying, “She’s right here.”

Upton then presented a magazine to her fellow SI model while King screamed “I’m on the cover?!” and lifted her arms in the air.

“They told me I was just going to be on the inside!” she said, clapping her hands and beaming at her cover shot, which features the proud grandmother wearing a patterned geometric-print Evarae one-piece and a matching wrap.

“This is going to be on the newsstand? Oh my God!” King added before a larger version of her cover image flashed on a screen.

See photos below.