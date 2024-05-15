Angry traders stone “Kanjos’ in Eastleigh, forcing them to run for their dear lives - Wakenya Wamechoka (VIDEO).

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - There was drama in Eastleigh after city council askaris were attacked by traders.
The askaris had gone
to arrest traders running their businesses in the busy market without licenses
when they were attacked.
In the video, angry
traders are seen throwing stones at the askaris, forcing them to run for their
dear lives.
It is alleged that the
council askaris have been harassing
and extorting hawkers in Eastleigh
Some of
their goods are seized during swoops and ordered to pay as much as Sh3,000
Watch the video of the incident below.
VILE INAFAA: Kanju Askari’s hammered a good one by Eastleigh traders. pic.twitter.com/6ACuYFF43e— Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) May 15, 2024
